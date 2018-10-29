Gulf County Hurricane Michael Information Morning Media Release (10/29/18)

MEDIA RELEASE
October 29, 2018 – Morning Update
Gulf County, FL — A citizen fuel depot is available at the Health Department building at 2475 Garrison Ave., Port St. Joe. Both unleaded and diesel are available. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Stack House Clothing Bank (610 8th St, Port St Joe)
Open 9a.m-5p.m 7 days a week. Volunteers are needed. NEW sock, underwear and tennis shoe donations are greatly needed.
Meals at First Baptist
First Baptist Church (102 3rd St., Port St. Joe) will be serving lunch and dinner daily beginning Mon., Oct. 29.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center
Two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are open from 8a.m - 6p.m. in Gulf County and located at:
- Gulf County Public Library at 110 Library Drive, Port St. Joe.
- Wewahitchka Information Center, 211 N SR 71, Wewahitchka.
Representatives from the State of Florida, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.
To apply for assistance, you will need the following:
- Social Security number
- Daytime telephone number
- Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property
- Insurance information, if available. Insurance is not required to receive assistance.
Applicants can visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
D-SNAP Food Assistance Available
Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) is available to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael. Families are encouraged to pre-register and take advantage of the phone application option by calling 855-278-7136. For Gulf County, pre-registration dates are Oct. 26-Nov. 4. Phone applications will be accepted Oct. 27-Oct. 30. You can apply in person Oct. 31-Nov. 4 at Gulf Coast State College (3800 Garrison Ave. Port St. Joe.). Visit the D-SNAP website for more information on pre-registration, site locations, and hours of operation.
Donation distribution centers
Residents needing tarps and supplies may go to the following distribution centers:
- Wewahitchka Gym (852 S. Hwy. 71, Wewahitchka), Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. - noon
- Centennial Building (2201 Centennial Dr., Port St. Joe), Mon. - Fri. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Washington Rec Center (401 Peters Rd., Port St. Joe), Mon.-Fri. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
These centers are no longer accepting donations. All future donations will be directed to the state distribution center. For more information on getting supplies to the state center, please call 850-227-2349. To make cash contributions, please visit www.VolunteerFlorida.org.
Red Cross & Salvation Army Providing Meals, Supplies
The American Red Cross is providing shelter and meals to clients at the Honeyville Community Center (240 Honeyville Park Dr.) and the St. James Episcopal Church (800 22nd St., Port St. Joe). Mobile feeding and cleaning kits are also available to neighborhoods in Gulf County including Wewahitchka, Port St. Joe, St. Joe Beach, White City and the Gulf Coast vicinity. The Salvation Army is providing mobile feeding throughout Gulf County, as well. They have two fixed sites at the Dollar General (8250 W. Highway 98, Port St. Joe) and the AME Church (146 Ave. C, Port St. Joe).
Voting Locations
Super Center Voting Stations will be open daily through November 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST:
- Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office (401 Long Ave, Port St Joe)
- Wewahitchka Public Library (314 N. 2nd Street, Wewahitchka)
For more information, contact the Supervisor of Elections at 850-229-6117 or https://www.votegulf.com/
Curfew, boil water, burn ban
A curfew remains in effect for Gulf County from midnight to 5 a.m. EST and 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. CST. The boil water notice for White City, Wewahitchka and Port St. Joe has been lifted. Burn ban remains in effect for all of Gulf County.
Tetanus and flu shots
The Florida Department of Health is offering free tetanus and flu shots in Wewahitchka (807 Highway 22) and Port St. Joe (2475 Garrison Ave.). Open Monday - Friday during regular business hours.
Crisis clean up
Residents can call 800-451-1954 for help with home cleanup through November 2. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed because of the overwhelming need. This hotline CANNOT assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration.
Operation Blue Roof
For Army Corps of Engineers help with roof tarping, visit www.usace.army.mil/blueroof or call
888-466-3258.
Electric updates
Duke Energy customers without restored power should check your electrical box. A black check mark or green dot means it has been inspected, Duke Energy has your address and will be reconnecting you to the grid soon. If you see a red x on your box, you will need to have it repaired by a certified electrician. Once it has been repaired, please call 850-229-8944 and leave your name and address so that inspectors may come and check your box to be sure it is safe.
Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative is reporting that 81% of its Gulf County customers have power as of Monday morning.
GCEC’s phone system is now working. Wewahitchka office: (850) 639-2216.The Wewahitchka office lobby is open for regular business hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The online bill pay system at www.gcec.com is operational and no late fees are currently being assessed.
