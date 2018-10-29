The Franklin County School District Announces Approval of Triumph Gulf Coast Project, for Franklin Environmental, Career and Technical Training Center

Eastpoint, FL, October 23, 2018 – Today, at Warriors Hall Community Center, 201 Stillwell Avenue, Crestview, Florida 32536, The Board of Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. met at 11:00 a.m., CT. The Franklin County School District's Proposed Project for the Franklin Environmental, Career and Technical Training Center was approved. The staff of the Franklin County School District Office in partnership with staff of the Apalachicola Bay Charter School have worked diligently to secure this vital funding for Franklin County.
Superintendent of Schools Traci Moses stated: "This is a huge win for our county. The long-term positive impacts for our students, families and community are life-changing. We are educating our students and preparing them for a future, whether that be on to a four-year university or straight into the work-force. It is also a way to help our adult population earn industry certifications. All of this will lead to a more highly qualified workforce, and yield strong dividends for economic development and growth for Franklin County, for years to come."
The School Board will partner with Lively Technical Center to hire teachers and provide curriculum materials, and to partner with Apalachicola Bay Charter school to ensure uniformity in curriculum and training materials across the County. As noted in the proposal, the project will have three areas of focus, the first of which will include curriculum and materials for elementary and middle grade students to earn CAPE certificates as well as materials needed to support the Medical Academy and its students as they earn multiple certifications preparing them for an array of careers in the medical field. The second focus will include constructing and equipping a welding facility on the grounds of the Franklin County School located at 1250 U.S. Highway 98, Eastpoint, Florida. The third focus will include constructing and equipping a computer laboratory on the grounds of the Apalachicola Bay Charter School located at 98 12th Street, Apalachicola, Florida. The FCSB is seeking $2,327,322 from Triumph for this project
Funding has been requested to construct a new facility for the welding program at Franklin County School (FCS) and for the computer program at Apalachicola Bay Charter School, as well as to provide needed curriculum and materials for the elementary and middle school computer programs and the Medical Academy at FCS.
The District’s goal is to have 25% of the eligible students earn CAPE industry certifications by the 2020-2021 school year. The project proposes to result in 777 CAPE industry certifications over a 3.5 year period. The proposed project would take place at two locations. The welding facility will be constructed on the grounds of the Franklin County School located at 1250 U.S. Highway 98, Eastpoint, Florida. The computer laboratory would be constructed on the grounds of the Apalachicola Bay Charter School located at 98 12th Street, Apalachicola, Florida.
The Franklin Environmental, Career and Technical Center will train students for targeted industries such as welding, health related fields, environmental fields, and manufacturing once all phases of this project are completed. This will provide job opportunities for graduates above and beyond any that have ever been available to them. The Franklin Environmental, Career and Technical Training Center will serve both Franklin County students and the community. The Center will concentrate on preserving the history and culture of Franklin County while promoting educational opportunities that prepare students for both career pathways and higher education. The School District’s goal is for all students to graduate having earned industry certifications, or with some level of college credit or degree, which will afford them the opportunity to enter the work force at pay levels above those of the typical high school graduate.
