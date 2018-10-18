HEALTH AND MEDICAL REMAIN DEDICATED TO FRANKLIN COUNTY POST-STORM RECOVERY EFFORTS

Apalachicola, Fla. -- The safety and well-being of Franklin County’s residents and visitors continues to be DOH-Franklin’s top priority. As with any disaster, the Florida Department of Health works collaboratively with other state, local, and federal agencies to monitor all systems and works to maintain services with as little disruption to citizens as possible.
Department staff is actively communicating with ESF-8 leadership at the state emergency operations center and other county health departments within the area to support operations. The department has also staffed ESF-8 around the clock since October 8 – two days before the storm – to provide operational coverage before, during and after the storm. Staff members have also been answering calls and social media messages from the public on all topics related to the storm.
Pre-storm efforts included activating preparedness plans, following evacuation orders and conducting outreach to health care facilities to ensure they implemented facility level emergency plans. Patients from the St. James Health and Rehabilitation Center were safely evacuated out of the county and special needs clients were safely evacuated to inland special needs shelters.
On October 11, in the immediate hours after the storm passed, a disaster medical assistance team (DMAT) based in Franklin was reassigned to Gulf on emergency need as approved by the emergency management director. On the same day, DOH-Franklin started vaccinating first-responders against tetanus.
Updates on current response and recover efforts include:
· DOH-Franklin is fully operational (reopened October 15).
· EMS strike teams that were deployed on October 13 will continue to provide support until Weems Memorial Hospital fully reopens. Weems Medical Centers East and West have been open since October 14.
· Sacred Heart Primary Care has resumed regular operations.
· BuyRite and CVS pharmacies are fully operational and observing regular hours. A mobile pharmacy has been deployed and is providing services at DOH-Franklin.
· The St. James Health and Rehabilitation Center is open and re-entry has been completed.
· An Environmental Health Strike Team is mobilizing to conduct wellness and medication checks in Carrabelle.
· A behavioral health crisis response team from Chautauqua Healthcare Services has been established to provide additional mental health services.
· AHCA in coordination with DOH is in contact with hospitals and other health care facilities within the area of operations to determine operational status and resource needs.
· ESF 8 staff continue to support and maintain the Franklin County EOC Facebook page.
About the Florida Department of Health
The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
http://live.oysterradio.com/