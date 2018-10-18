Gov. Scott Releases Updates on Hurricane Michael Response in Franklin County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has been in constant communication with local officials and emergency management in Franklin County. The following information has been reported to the State Emergency Response Team and includes specific actions the state has taken to aid the residents of Franklin County impacted by Hurricane Michael.
FEMA Individual Assistance and Public Assistance was approved October 11. Federal re-employment assistance is also now available for individuals in Franklin County.
FUEL
- There is one fueling station set up for first responders and utility crews to rapidly refuel so they can continue working.
- Currently, 97.22 percent of cellular service coverage has been restored in Franklin County. This does not include mobile cellular assets augmenting the network.
POWER RESTORATION
- As of noon, all power has been restored in Franklin County.
- All 150 generators that were deployed to Franklin County are being returned and will be available for other counties in need.
MILITARY SUPPORT
- There are currently 102 National Guard troops deployed to Franklin County. National Guard troops are assisting with conducting reconnaissance, search and rescue, and road clearance missions.
- The Florida National Guard is providing communications support packages to Franklin County.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
- Currently, 70 law enforcement officers have been deployed to Franklin County.
- FWC officers continue to provide UTV patrols on Alligator Point.
- FWC officers have assisted with traffic control and safety while forestry staff have worked along the highways.
- FWC officers continue to provide public safety patrols at night on Dog and St. George Island.
- One DHSMV Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile is at the Apalachicola City Complex to provide credentialing services to customers starting today. The FLOW mobile hours are 9am to 4pm EDT.
TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC WORKS
- All state roads in Franklin County are open.
- FDOT has completed all state bridge inspections in Franklin County.
PUBLIC HEALTH AND MEDICAL
- The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is in contact with healthcare facilities to ensure they have the resources they need.
- Nursing Home, St. James Health and Rehabilitation Center has reopened and has power.
- Facilities report their evacuation status to the Agency through the Emergency Status System. An updated evacuation report can be found on the AHCA twitter page: https://twitter.com/
AHCA_FL
- 10 ambulances have been deployed to Franklin County.
- Florida continues to communicate and monitor pharmacies in the affected areas and work to restore services with as little disruption to citizens as possible. Currently there are 52 pharmacy locations open and dispensing medication in the following counties: Bay, Calhoun, Gadsden, Gulf, Franklin, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.
- There are currently 5 Active Boil Water Notices in Franklin County http://www.floridahealth.gov/
environmental-health/drinking- water/boil-water-notices.html.
- DCF is providing additional SNAP benefits for customers Franklin County. These benefits are now in the customer’s accounts and accessible on their EBT cards. For more information, click HERE.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
- An online tool for the public to report the location of storm debris in waterways has been deployed. 470 reports of debris have been received.
- DEP has completed four mission requests, and has no outstanding request for assistance, submitted through Florida's Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN) in Franklin County.
- 235 Disaster Debris Management Sites have been pre-authorized for the counties addressed by the Governor’s Executive Order, with five in Franklin County.
- DEP has been in contact with Franklin County to offer technical expertise to ensure their needs are met.
BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY
- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is working with the Capital Area Action Agency to allow them to repurpose surplus FEMA trailers for Eastpoint residents as a temporary housing solution for residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Michael.
- The Florida SBDC Network and the U.S. Small Business Administration have opened Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) to assist small businesses impacted by Hurricane Michael. Small businesses can get assistance applying for state and federal business disaster loans. There is a Business Recovery Center open now in Franklin County at the Franklin County Public Library 311 St. James Ave. Carrabelle, FL 32322. It is open Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Saturdays from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
- Members of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Leadership Team met with area businesses in Franklin County this week.
- Governor Rick Scott announced that Florida has been awarded federal National Dislocated Worker Grants to provide temporary employment to Floridians affected by Hurricane Michael. This program is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and provides disaster relief employment in the form of temporary jobs that support storm response and recovery efforts. See the Governor’s press release HERE.
- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has launched the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to provide short-term, interest-free loans to affects businesses at www.floridadisasterloan.org
- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is working with CareerSource North Florida and CareerSource Northeast Florida to send mobile units, along with staff and resources, including water, gas, generators, flashlights and satellite phones to allow CareerSource partners in the Panhandle to begin assisting jobseekers and businesses as a part of the recovery efforts.
- Disaster cleanup and other related job openings are now available at https://disasterrecovery.
employflorida.com for businesses to post job openings and for individuals to find job opportunities.
- DEO has opened the Business Damage Assessment Survey for businesses impacted by Hurricane Michael. Businesses with damage should complete the survey at https://www.
floridadisaster.biz/ BusinessDamageAssessments.
- Businesses can also visit FloridaDisaster.biz to view tips for assessing storm damage and to register to receive updates on storm recovery.
EDUCATION
- The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) is in contact with school districts, state colleges and universities for updates and to determine their needs and provide assistance.
- Franklin County Schools will reopen Monday, October 22, for staff and Tuesday, October 23, for students.
- Gulf Coast State College, which serves Franklin County, is closed until further notice.
- FDOE will be posting up-to-date information regarding closures and meeting cancellations at www.fldoe.org/hurricaneinfo
VOLUNTEER EFFORTS
- A volunteers and donations expert has deployed to the Emergency Operations Center in Franklin County. The representative is mobilizing volunteers and coordinating incoming donations, while also serving as a liaison between Volunteer Florida and the Franklin County.
- At Governor Scott’s direction, Volunteer Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund, the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To donate, visit, www.volunteerflorida.org/
STATE EMERGENCY OPERATION CENTER/ CONTACTS
- The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at a level one, which is a full-scale, 24-hours-a-day activation.
- The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) contact number is 1-800-342-3557.
- The State Emergency Operations Center Media Line: 850-921-0217.
- Follow @FLSert or @FLGovScott on Twitter for live updates on Hurricane Michael.
- Visit http://www.
floridadisaster.org/info to find information on shelters, road closures, and evacuation routes.
