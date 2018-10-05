It's a busy weekend on the Forgotten Coast!

ApalachOktoberfest 2018
October 5 @ 4:00 pm - October 7 @ 5:00 pm
ApalachOktoberfest 2018 will be one for the record books!
This year's three day event hosted by Bowery Station and Oyster City Brewing Company will feature great beer, eats, and the best in live music. Friday, October 5 and Saturday, October 6 will be at Bowery Station and feature The Mulligan Brothers, The Bo Spring Band, Clayton Mathis, The Turkeybasters, Johnny Barbato, and Ten Pound Pancake.
Then, Sunday, October 7, the fun moves down to Oyster City Brewing Company and will showcase Boo Radley, The Currys, Matt Law and the Usual Suspects, Sticky Too, and Shaw Davis and the Black Ties. OCBC is batching up some of their famous Lyin' Fish Oktoberfest Lager for the occasion! Plan ahead for this year's ApalachOktoberfest 2018 and look for updates and full details at bowerystation.us
PINK OUT
October 5th 6:00pm
Paddy's Raw Bar St. George Island
Please join us for the 6th Annual PINK OUT! The evening will consist of a delicious dinner, OCBC beer, our traditional "man auction," and a silent auction filled with wonderful art, beach house rentals, fishing trips and much more!
100% of all proceeds go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms and other necessities involving the detection and fight of breast cancer!
Forgotten Coast Paddle Jam
October 5-7 2018
Apalachicola.
The Forgotten Coast is unique and diverse ecosystem of water systems, forests, wetlands, coastal environments and human communities. The culture here moves at a unique pace and we intentional strive to live in harmony and love with one another. Paddle Jam is a festival celebrating the Forgotten Coast and helping those in need in a unique way through paddle sports, music & food. Paddle Jam is a "fluid festival" with events happening at various locations in Apalachicola and St. George Island. We invite you to join with us October 5-7 2018 as we attempt to set the new Guinness World Record KAYAK RAFT UP! GUINNESS WORLD RECORD: Largest Floating KAYAK RAFT UP During Paddle Jam we will attempt to set a new Guinness Book World Record for the largest floating gathering of kayaks The current Guinness World Record for largest raft of canoes and kayaks consists of 3,150 boats and was achieved by One Square Mile of Hope (USA) in Inlet, New York, USA, on 13 September 2014. On Saturday, October 6, 2018 we attempt to set a New Guinness World Record on the Apalachicola River aiming to involve "raft up" over 3500 kayaks. The event will take place at the confluence of the Apalachicola River and the Apalachicola Bay. Put-in locations will be spaced out at public landing and private marinas along the Apalachicola River. Kayaks will gather and be linked by boaters arm in arm or paddle to paddle and assembled for 30 seconds. REGISTRATION FOR 2018 To register, please go to
St. George Island Art & Wine Splash
October 6 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Join us on Saturday, October 6th, for the St. George Island Art & Wine Splash. This event takes place during what many locals consider their favorite month on the island, when temperatures are a bit cooler and the annual monarch migration brings beautiful butterflies to our shores. The event is sponsored by The St. George Island Business Association.
The festival features talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. Artists will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents at various Island locations beginning at 2 pm to 5 pm. Setting this event apart from other arts and crafts shows is the special Wine Walk which will take place from 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Art Displayed from 2 pm to 5 p.m. -
Wine Tasting from 2 p.m. - 5 p. m.