DEP Celebrates October as Florida Greenways and Trails Month
~Florida’s state greenways and trails are perfect for fall hiking, bicycling,
horseback riding and paddling~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In celebration of Florida Greenways and Trails Month, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection invites residents and visitors to explore the unique paths found throughout the Sunshine State. Florida has more than 10,000 miles of land-based trails and 4,000 miles of paddling trails that attract millions of visitors, promote healthy lifestyles and support Florida's economy.
“October is a great time of the year to explore Florida's outdoors," said Florida State Parks Director Eric Draper. “I encourage all residents and visitors to celebrate Florida Greenways and Trails Month. Whether hiking, biking or paddling, the natural beauty found along our trails is transformative."
Long-distance trails in the state include the 1,515-mile Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail, the 106-mile Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail and the 1,300-mile Florida National Scenic Trail. These trails attract paddlers, hikers and cyclists from around the country and world.
In celebration of Florida Greenways and Trails Month, events are being hosted statewide.
- Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System at the Florida Trail Association National Trails Festival in DeLand, Oct. 5-7.
- Paddle the Suwannee River Wilderness Trail from Madison Blue Spring State Park to Branford during the 11th Annual Fall Trip, Oct. 19-24.
- Hit the trail for the 38th annual Gainesville Cycling Festival, which kicks off Oct. 20-21.
Various trail-related events are being offered at Florida State Parks throughout the month, including fall wildflower and butterfly walks. Find a list of activities planned in your area. For more trail offerings, visit the Office of Greenways and Trails Online Trail Calendar.
http://live.oysterradio.com/