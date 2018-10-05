FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

PANDA is a 9 month old Boxer/Hound and beyond sweet. She has gorgeous brown, soulful eyes and an adorable little underbite. She is gentle and calm and absolutely wonderful. This little lady is perfect family material and will make some loving family the perfect pet.
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
