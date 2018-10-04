Franklin County applies for money to enhance Will Kendrick Sports Complex

Franklin County has agreed to apply for a 110 thousand dollar grant to add a splash pad and more exercise equipment to Kendrick park in Carrabelle.
The commission approved seeking a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program grant to pay for the equipment.
If the grant is approved it would provide 82,500 dollars for the splash pad and up to 10 thousand dollars for exercise stations along the walking trail at the park.
The exercise stations would replace aging equipment already at the park.
The county would have to provide 27,500 dollar from the parks and recreation budget.
The deadline for submitting the grant is October the 15th.
