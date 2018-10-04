The Florida Department of Motor Vehicles will have a mobile van in Carrabelle on Friday to help people with driver's license issues.
The van will be behind the Carrabelle Courthouse Annex from 9 to 1 for anyone in the area who wants to process a driver license transaction in Carrabelle.
The mobile van is in Carrabelle the first Friday of each month for the balance of the year.
You can also take take care of drivers license transactions at the Franklin County tax collectors office at the courthouse in Apalachicola from 9 AM – 3 PM Monday through Friday of each week to process driver license transactions.
Get more information at the Franklin County Tax Collectors webpage at www.franklinccountytaxcollector.com.
