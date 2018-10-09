PRECAUTIONARY CLOSURE STATEMENT

Date:_10/9/18____
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on _Tuesday October 9th, 2018__ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#16 ALL Aplachicola Bay Winter Shellfish Harvest Areas
#1801 Alligator Harbor
#2002 Ochlockonee Bay
#2212/2222 Wakulla
Affected
Counties:
___Franklin, Wakulla__________
Basis for action:
Precautionary emergency closure due to Hurricane Michael
You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Carrie Jones or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
http://live.oysterradio.com/