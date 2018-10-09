Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Hurricane Michael Update

Follow Orders from Local and State Officials


Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle tomorrow, and many Floridians will feel the impact of tropical storm force winds as early as tonight.

This morning, I briefed Autumn Karlinsky, Chair of the Volunteer Florida Commission, and Cindy O'Connell, Chair of Volunteer Florida's Emergency Management Committee, on the status of Hurricane Michael and our efforts to ensure that Floridians are prepared.

As you finalize safety measures, we'd like to emphasize the importance of following orders from local and state officials. You can stay connected by:

For those of you who won't be directly affected by Hurricane Michael and would like to donate or volunteer, we have established several helpful resources: 
  • To volunteer, visit our website and register on the volunteer database.
  • To donate to the Florida Disaster Fund, visit our website or text "DISASTER" ($10) or "DISASTER25" ($25) to 20222. 
We will continue to work with Governor Scott, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and our other partners to keep you updated throughout the week.

