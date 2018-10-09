Sacred Heart on the Gulf Evacuates Patients as Hurricane Approaches

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf will suspend all operations at 5 p.m. today due to the threat posed by Hurricane Michael, now projected to be at least a Category 3 hurricane.
Sacred Heart will have a facilities team on site during the hurricane to maintain equipment, generators and mitigate storm damage to the building. The hospital plans to restart hospital operations as soon as it is safe and feasible to do so.
The 19-bed hospital has discharged all patients, with one patient having been transferred to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
Due to the hospital’s close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, the threat of storm surge and the likelihood of road and bridge closures around Port St. Joe, the emergency plan for Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf calls for evacuation of the facility if a Category 3 or higher hurricane is within 36 hours of landfall in Gulf County. Category 3 hurricanes have winds of 111-130 mph.
The Gulf County Emergency Management office has ordered that residents of coastal areas of Gulf County evacuate their homes and businesses by today at noon.
