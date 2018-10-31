Radio problems plague local first responders

Local emergency responders have had a problem with communications for over a month and say the problem will continue until their vendor fixes the problem.
George Pruett, representing the Franklin County United Firefighters group said Franklin County firefighters have had no communications and no paging for over 30 days because of a lightning strike at the dispatch center at the Franklin County sheriff's office in September.
That strike also took out 911 capabilities and damaged 2 consoles which took out paging capabilities.
Right now, the firefighters are being called out on their cell phone which takes more time and is not very effective.
Basically dispatch calls one firefighter who then has to alert the rest of the department.
Even the sheriff's office is still running at limited capabilities because of the strike.
George said he has been in contact with Williams Communications which provides radio service to the firefighters and they assure him they are working on the problem, but it hasn't been fixed yet.
The sheriff's department said they are also waiting on Williams Communications to fix the issue – they do not know when the repairs will be complete though they hope it will be this week.
Pruett said another issue is maintaining the radio system which he does not feel should be the fire department's job.
All of the fire departments in Franklin County are volunteer and they have enough work to do – he added that if this was a problem with police radios it would be fixed immediately.
He pointed out that firefighters jobs are just as important for the public as other emergency responders.
