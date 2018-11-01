Proposed Hunting Regulations: We want your input!

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Share your thoughts with us today!
If you haven’t provided your input about hunting-related draft rule change proposals, please take a few minutes to do so now. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff is at the beginning stages of the rule development process. We’re seeking input on a package of hunting-related draft rule change proposals, including many dealing with deer management and FWC-managed lands. These proposals concern 2019-2020 hunting seasons.
Please take a few minutes to share your thoughts by clicking on the following link to view proposed rule changes and provide your input: https://www.research.net/r/