1601, 1611, 1612, 1622, 1642 Shellfish Harvesting Area Update - Management Plan Reopening

RE-OPENING STATEMENT
Date:___11/1/18________
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that the following shellfish area(s) will be re-opened at sunrise on _Friday, November 2, 2018_for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1601 Approved Winter East Shellfish Harvest Area
#1611 Approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area
#1612 CA Winter West I Shellfish Harvest Area
#1622 CA Winter West II Shellfish Harvest Area
#1642 CA Winter East Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties
_____Franklin_______________
Basis for action:
Fecal coliform results indicate that water quality meets NSSP standards as defined in Chapter 5L-1.003, Florida Administrative Code
The re-opening of the waters is in compliance with the management plan. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Carrie Jones or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
http://live.oysterradio.com/