Thursday, November 1, 2018
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has made some changes to the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program that will allow more small businesses impacted by Hurricane Michael to qualify.
The Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan is designed to help small businesses in Florida get back on their feet as soon as possible.
Over $375,000 has already been provided to multiple small businesses who are recovering after Hurricane Michael.
Eligibility changes to the program now allow for small business owners with fewer than two employees, located in any of Florida’s 35 counties impacted by Hurricane Michael, to apply for short-term loans up to $25,000.
Small business owners with two to 100 employees can apply for short-term loans up to $50,000, and in special circumstances, be granted loans up to $100,000.
These loans are interest-free for up to one year and help bridge the gap between the time damage is incurred and when a business secures other financial resources, including payment of insurance claims or longer-term Small Business Administration loans.
Up to $10 million has been allocated for the program.
The deadline to apply for the loans in December the 7th.
Applications are available on-line at www.floridadisasterloan.com or you can get more information at the state/fema disaster recovery center at the Carrabelle library in Franklin County and at the Community One Stop at 318 Shadeville Highway in Crawfordville.
