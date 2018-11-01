US Forest Service News: Hurricane Michael Update November 1, 2018

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla., (Nov. 1, 2018) -
PLEASE NOTE: Future updates will be produced as needed when conditions significantly change. Management of Hurricane Michael Recovery operations will revert to the Apalachicola National Forest effective Saturday morning, November 3.
What’s open and what’s closed?
- The general forest area in the Wakulla Ranger District of the Apalachicola National Forest is open.
- The area of the Forest east of the Ochlockonee River is open, although developed recreation sites and trails in that area are closed.
- Pine Creek, Buckhorn, Brown House, Otter, Pope Still, Wood Lake and Mack Landing hunt camps, undeveloped camping areas, have been certified as safe and are now open to the public.
- The Apalachicola Shooting Range is open.
- The Apalachicola Ranger District west of the river remains closed but is expected to be reopened soon.
- All roads with fallen trees across them are closed roads.
Recovery Team Progress
Roads: Workers have cleared over 500 of 716 miles of Forest-maintained roads. It is anticipated that all roads will be cleared within the next two weeks. Work will continue using saw teams working in tandem with heavy equipment such as excavators, masticators, tractor plows, feller bunchers and loaders. Priority areas are roads leading to hunt camps, timber sale areas. helicopter landing areas and red-cockaded woodpecker clusters needing assessment.
Recreation: Almost 90 percent of 74 recreation sites have been assessed and 22 miles of 205 miles of trails cleared. Opening more hunt camps is the focus of recreation work. Most have been assessed and those not open need hazard tree and limb removal. Chipping operations to mulch fallen branches in recreation sites continues. Archaeologists are monitoring “clean-up” operations at the Prospect Bluff Historic Site.
Threatened and endangered species: Teams of biologists have assessed 691 out of 887 red-cockaded woodpecker roost tree clusters. The operations to insert artificial cavities that started yesterday resulted in 34 inserts. At present, at least 434 inserts will be done.
Timber/Wildfire Risk: Timber and fuels management are now being administered by the Apalachicola National Forest.
How to stay safe in the Forest:
- Many roads in the area remain blocked by fallen trees.
- Anyone in the Forest should use extreme caution as leaning and broken trees and limbs are significant safety hazards.
- Under no circumstance should members of the public try to clear fallen or leaning trees from Forest Service lands. Doing so requires specialized training and supervision and poses a significant safety riskto those carrying out such actions. It could also slow operations of assessment and road-clearing teams.
HUNTERS
- Archery season for deer and turkey is open, so visitors in open areas of the Forest should be aware that hunters may be in the woods.
- Hunters should be aware of forest workers still clearing trees and working in areas hunters may go. Forest personnel wear required safety vests and colored helmets. Do not risk firing unless you are certain no one is in harms way.
VISITORS (including Hunters)
- Visitors should also watch for heavy equipment such as excavators, masticators and feller bunchers on roads and maintain a safe distance from them when they are in use.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Look up for branches and trees that may pose a potential hazard.
- DO NOT enter roads with trees and debris in them. These are closed until crews can get to them to reopen them.
Photo: Aerial view of Camel Lake recreation site on the Wakulla RD of the Apalachicola National Forest. Credit: USDA FS
