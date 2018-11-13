Tuesday, November 13, 2018

A Season of Thanksgiving - Gulf County Tourist Development Council

Port St. JoeIndian PassCape San BlasThe BeachesWewahitchka
As we are in a season of recovery and rebuilding, Gulf County also finds this Thanksgiving season one where we are truly counting all of our blessings. If you are in town with us this Thanksgiving, be sure to enjoy a delicious meal with all of the trimmings and join us for some special events.

EVENTS

One Good Thing 
November 17th 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM ET - The Joe Center for the Arts
The windows of The Joe will become a canvas for all of us to share "One Good Thing..." that occurred as a result of the Hurricane. Amid all the devastation and heartbreak, we all discovered at least one thing that raised our spirits and brought hope. Come share that with the friends you know and friends you will make. We have the markers, you can bring some cookies. Bring a folding chair and share your "Hurricane Michael" story.

Community Thanksgiving Prayer & Service
November 22nd 12:00 - 1:00 PM ET
New Bethel A.M.E. Church 146 Avenue C, Port St Joe


THANKSGIVING MEALS

Sand Dollar Cafe
Lunch from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET
$15 per person
Entree with side, plus 2 more sides, bread and drink
You can pre order through Friday 11.16. Pick up Time is 10 am

Oven Roasted Turkey w/ Cornbread Dressing & Cranberry Chutney
*Smoked Brisket & Cabbage
*Braised Sirloin Steak Tips w/ Steamed Rice
Slow Roasted Pork Tenderloin w/ Sausage, Apple & Cranberry Stuffing
*Charleston-Style Shrimp & Grits
Sides:
*Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
#*Baby Lima Beans w/ Okra
Green Bean Casserole w/ Portobello Cream Sauce
#*Sweet Glazed Carrots
*Collards w/ Ham Hocks
*Roasted Root Vegetables
4-Cheese Mac & Cheese w/ Applewood Smoked Bacon
*Denotes Gluten-Free
# Denotes Vegan
(((((( Dinner Rolls & Cornbread )))))
---Desserts Sold Separately---
Banana Pudding Cake w/ Cream Cheese Ice by
Double Fudge Brownies

Duren's Piggly Wiggly
Pig Dinners $59.99
12-14 lb Turkey
Cornebread Dressing
Seasoned Green Beans
Sweet Potato Casserole
8 Dinner Rolls
8" Sweet Potato or Pumpkin Pie
Serves 8 - 10

Self Serve Bar Open on Thanksgiving Day 9:30 - 1 pm. Store open 6 am - 2 pm
Join us as we get in the holiday spirit!

Christmas on the Coast
December 8th 6:00 PM ET
Port St Joe Annual Christmas Parade Down Reid Avenue

Christmas Salt Air Farmers Market
December 8th 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET
City Commons, Port St Joe

Wewa Christmas Parade
December 15th 5:00 PM CT
Wewahitchka Annual Christmas Parade Down Hwy 71

Rockin' the Stockin
December 15th 4:00 - 8:00 PM ET
Sailor's Cove Parking Lot

Concert Fundraiser for Local Kids. Free Entry with Filled Stocking.
Country Duo Love & Theft
Nashville Singer Stevie Monce
Centennial Bank will hand out cookies & cocoa
Santa will be there between 4 pm - 5pm
Shoobies Ice Cream Truck will be handing out ice cream
The Joe Center for the Arts will have kids arts & crafts
Bring a Chair!

Gulf County New Year's Eve Celebration
Fireworks 10:00 PM ET over St. Joseph Bay
Have questions about your Gulf County Vacation? Contact our Concierge Service at Concierge@visitgulf.com for a free consultation. 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at