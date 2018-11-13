A Season of Thanksgiving - Gulf County Tourist Development Council

As we are in a season of recovery and rebuilding, Gulf County also finds this Thanksgiving season one where we are truly counting all of our blessings. If you are in town with us this Thanksgiving, be sure to enjoy a delicious meal with all of the trimmings and join us for some special events.EVENTSOne Good Thing
November 17th 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM ET - The Joe Center for the Arts
The windows of The Joe will become a canvas for all of us to share "One Good Thing..." that occurred as a result of the Hurricane. Amid all the devastation and heartbreak, we all discovered at least one thing that raised our spirits and brought hope. Come share that with the friends you know and friends you will make. We have the markers, you can bring some cookies. Bring a folding chair and share your "Hurricane Michael" story.Community Thanksgiving Prayer & Service
November 22nd 12:00 - 1:00 PM ET
New Bethel A.M.E. Church 146 Avenue C, Port St JoeTHANKSGIVING MEALS
Sand Dollar Cafe
Lunch from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET
$15 per person
Entree with side, plus 2 more sides, bread and drink
You can pre order through Friday 11.16. Pick up Time is 10 am
Oven Roasted Turkey w/ Cornbread Dressing & Cranberry Chutney
*Smoked Brisket & Cabbage
*Braised Sirloin Steak Tips w/ Steamed Rice
Slow Roasted Pork Tenderloin w/ Sausage, Apple & Cranberry Stuffing
*Charleston-Style Shrimp & Grits
Sides:
*Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
#*Baby Lima Beans w/ Okra
Green Bean Casserole w/ Portobello Cream Sauce
#*Sweet Glazed Carrots
*Collards w/ Ham Hocks
*Roasted Root Vegetables
4-Cheese Mac & Cheese w/ Applewood Smoked Bacon
*Denotes Gluten-Free# Denotes
Vegan
(((((( Dinner Rolls & Cornbread )))))
---Desserts Sold Separately---
Banana Pudding Cake w/ Cream Cheese Ice by
Double Fudge BrowniesDuren's Piggly Wiggly
Pig Dinners $59.99
12-14 lb Turkey
Cornebread Dressing
Seasoned Green Beans
Sweet Potato Casserole
8 Dinner Rolls
8" Sweet Potato or Pumpkin Pie
Serves 8 - 10
Self Serve Bar Open on Thanksgiving Day 9:30 - 1 pm. Store open 6 am - 2 pm