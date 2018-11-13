Franklin County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state in this month's general election.
Nearly 71 percent of eligible voters went to the polls or voted early.
The statewide average was only 62 percent.
The highest turnout was in Sumter County where nearly 77.7 percent of voters turned out at the polls..
Jefferson County had a 75.6 percent voter turnout and Collier County had a 73.5 percent voter turnout.
The lowest voter turnout was in Hendry County at just over 50 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/