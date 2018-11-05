An Alligator Point woman died Friday is a single vehicle accident on Bald Point Road.
The Highway Patrol said 70 year old Laura Rocco died just one minute past midnight while heading Southbound on Bald Point Road in a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.
Rocco failed to negotiate a sharp right curve and veered off the roadway onto the northbound shoulder.
The vehicle then hit a utility pole with its left rear and rotated counterclockwise before overturning.
Rocco was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Highway patrol says they do not know if the accident was alcohol related.
