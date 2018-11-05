Gov. Scott Announces Funding for Rural School Districts to Upgrade Schools, Hurricane Shelters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Following the devastating effects of Hurricane Michael, Governor Rick Scott has directed the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to allocate additional funding for rural school districts in fiscally constrained counties to strengthen school facilities, which are often designated by counties as hurricane shelters. This funding is provided under Governor Scott’s Executive Order 18-277 and will bolster construction plans to ensure that any new construction of schools meets Florida’s high standards for safe use during future storms.
Governor Scott said, “Following the devastating impact that Hurricane Michael had on our state, I have spent every day working with state, federal and local officials to solve problems and provide every resource our communities need to fully and quickly recover. Today, to continue our work to make sure our communities rebuild better and stronger than before, I am directing the Florida Department of Education to provide critical funding to make sure that families in rural areas have strong shelters available close by to keep them safe.”
With the initial allocation, FDOE is providing the Liberty County School District up to $6 million. The Liberty County School District is currently building a new high school and, following Hurricane Michael, the department is providing this additional funding for the district to upgrade its construction plans. This funding will enable the district to implement the reinforcements necessary for the building to withstand hurricane-force winds.
FDOE is also continuing to work closely with all school districts to assess their current and future needs and determine potential funding for hurricane preparedness at new schools.
