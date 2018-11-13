Attorneys to be on hand at Carrabelle Public Library Wednesdays
from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm to offer guidance on legal issues related to Hurricane Michael
CARRABELLE, FL - Legal Services of North Florida, Inc. (LSNF) in conjunction with the FEMA Disaster Relief Centers (DRC) will have its attorneys, as well as local volunteer attorneys, available at the FEMA Disaster Relief Center in Carrabelle at the Carrabelle Public Library at 311 Saint James Ave. in Carrabelle on Wednesday’s of each week from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm (except holidays) until the FEMA facility closes. Attorneys will be available to answer legal questions resulting from Hurricane Michael. Many legal brochures will be available to all participants as well. You do not want to miss this opportunity to speak to an attorney for FREE.
WHAT: Disaster Legal Advice and Intake Clinic for Eligible Franklin County Residents
WHO: Legal Services of North Florida, Inc.
WHEN: Wednesdays, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm (except holidays)
WHERE: Carrabelle Public Library
