Wednesday is the deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance due to unemployment directly caused by Hurricane Michael for residents in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington counties.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available through April 13th, 2019, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster.
The purpose of disaster unemployment assistance is to help workers whose primary incomes are lost or interrupted by a federally declared disaster.
It differs from regular state unemployment insurance because it provides benefits to people who are self-employed, farmers, loggers and employees who work on commission.
Individuals in the 12 counties designated for disaster assistance in Florida must first apply for regular unemployment insurance by visiting the Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity website or by calling 800-385-3920.
http://www.floridajobs.org/office-directory/division-of-workforce-services/reemployment-assistance-programs/disaster-unemployment-assistance
