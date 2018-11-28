Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Commissioner Ricky Jones to serve as chairperson of Franklin County TDC
District 1 County Commission Ricky Jones has been selected to serve as chairperson of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The County commission voted unanimously last week to put commissioner Jones in the position.
He replaces Cheryl Sanders who no longer serves on the County Commission.
The Tourist Development Council is tasked with increasing local tourism; it receives its funding through a 2 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish was named to replace Cheryl Sanders to the Small County Coalition.
The Small County Coalition is a statewide alliance of 37 county commissions from small and rural counties with a population smaller than 150,000.
The purpose of the Coalition is to give increased visibility and support to the issues to small counties and rural communities.
http://live.oysterradio.com/