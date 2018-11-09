DEP Announces Free Admission to Florida State Parks on Veterans Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announces that Florida State Parks will offer free admission for all families and visitors on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in recognition of Veterans Day. Florida State Parks offer year-round discounts on annual entrance passes to those who currently serve or have served in the U.S. military, veterans with service-related disabilities and surviving spouses of members of the U.S. military who have fallen in combat.
Governor Rick Scott said, “Florida has the best state parks in the nation. I am proud to recognize Veterans Day by providing free entry into our award-winning state parks. I encourage all Florida residents and visitors to use this opportunity to enjoy Florida’s incredible natural areas.”
“It is an honor to offer free entry to Florida’s outstanding state parks for all visitors as a sign of appreciation for veterans who have served and continue to serve our country," DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein said. "Florida State Parks are home to some of the most special places in the country, and we invite everyone to come out and enjoy these prized natural resources.”
In celebration of Veterans Day, several parks are hosting special events this weekend:
- The Barnacle Historic State Park is hosting The Barnacle Under Moonlight Concert on Nov. 10, 2018, at 7 p.m.
- Highlands Hammock State Park is hosting the 33rd Annual Civilian Conservation Corps Festival on Nov. 10, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Topsail Hill Preserve State Park is hosting "Honoring Veterans: Breakfast with a Ranger" on Nov. 10, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting Veterans Day Battlefield Walking Tours on Nov. 11, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For a full list of events, please visit floridastateparks.org.
Florida State Parks preserve an abundance of historical and cultural sites that provide opportunities for reflection and remembrance. At Orman House Historic State Park in Apalachicola, visitors can pay respect to Vietnam veterans at the park’s Three Servicemen Statue, a bronze replica of the Vietnam Memorial statue in Washington, D.C.
Find more information about Florida State Park passes and where they are available.
This offer does not include the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. All other use fees, such as overnight accommodations, will be charged as usual on Nov. 11, 2018.
http://live.oysterradio.com/