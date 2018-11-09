Red Tide Report (November 9, 2018)

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Current Conditions
Bloom concentrations of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persist on Florida’s Southwest and Northwest coasts. Patchiness was observed in both areas. On the East Coast, bloom concentrations of K. brevis are no longer present. Additional details are provided below.
In Southwest Florida, observations of >1,000,000 K. brevis cells per liter (“high” concentrations) occurred from Pinellas to Lee counties. Relative to last week, K. brevis concentrations generally decreased in many areas of Manatee, Sarasota, and Collier counties, and increased in parts of Pinellas, Charlotte and Lee counties. In Northwest Florida, “medium” concentrations of K. breviswere observed in Santa Rosa County and in and offshore of Gulf County. On Florida’s East Coast, conditions improved in parts of Brevard and Martin counties where patchy bloom concentrations had been observed the week before.
Respiratory irritation was reported over the past week in Southwest Florida (in Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties). Respiratory irritation was also reported in Northwest Florida (in Escambia and Okaloosa counties). No reports of respiratory irritation were reported for the East Coast of Florida over the past week.
Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas to northern Monroe counties predict net southern movement of surface waters and southeastern movement of subsurface waters over the next four days.Four-day forecasts for Escambia to Gulf counties predict variable movement of surface waters and net eastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas
