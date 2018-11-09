A quick note from Explore Northwest Florida

Northwest Florida Water Management District
joins Washington County, Nestlé Waters North America
to protect Cypress Spring
One of the Panhandle's most picturesque springs will now be protected for public use by a partnership between the Northwest Florida Water Management District, Washington County Commissioners, and Nestlé Waters North America, Inc. The District, Washington County, and Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) will provide for the long-term protection of Cypress Spring and its surrounding property through a conservation easement.
The acquisition covers approximately 300 acres, more than 1,000 linear feet of shoreline along Holmes Creek, and Cypress Spring - a second magnitude spring located in Washington County. The spring features an average recorded discharge rate of 89.47 cubit feet per second and the main vent measures 26 feet deep.
After two separate appraisals and an appraisal review, the District agreed to purchase the conservation easement for $812,700, or $2,700 per acre. NWNA will donate the money back to the District to help pay for shoreline restoration projects and to offset ongoing land management costs.
"In addition to their recreational value, and being economic drivers for our communities, springs are also the window into the health of our groundwater, the source of 90 percent of drinking water for Floridians," said Drew Bartlett, DEP deputy secretary for ecosystem restoration. "That is why DEP and the water management districts are committed to ensuring springs protection will remain a priority so that Florida's future generations will continue to enjoy these unique natural treasures."
For more information or to read the full NWFWMD press release contact: