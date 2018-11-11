Sunday, November 11, 2018
The Department of Agriculture will close oyster harvesting area 1612 at sunset Monday
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
The area is being closed because of high river levels caused by recent rains.
The River level at Blountstown went above 13 feet on Saturday and that water is now moving into the Apalachicola Bay.
The area will be reopened when sampling shows the water quality is acceptable for harvesting.
