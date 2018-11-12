Red Tide continues to be found in water samples taken from Northwest Florida.
In its weekly red tide report the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said red tide was observed in or offshore of Okaloosa, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties,.
Water samples showed low to medium concentrations in Gulf County waters , and background concentrations in Franklin County.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine algae called Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.
To help people see where red tide is having an impact, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has an enhanced, interactive map updated daily of water samples taken from around the state.
This provides the public with more immediate and accurate red tide data, as researchers process the many water samples from across the state.
The link to the map is available on this story at OysterRadio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
You can also get more information on-line at MyFWC.com/RedTide.
http://myfwc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=87162eec3eb846218cec711d16462a72
http://live.oysterradio.com/