Friday, November 30, 2018
Dewberry Engineering selected for Construction Engineering & Inspection services for a widening and resurfacing project for Highway 67 in Carrabelle
Franklin County has chosen a company called Dewberry Engineering out of Panama City for Construction Engineering & Inspection services for a widening and resurfacing project for Highway 67 in Carrabelle.
Dewberry was one of 4 companies to bid for the job.
County staff has begun negotiations with the company to work out their price.
The 385 thousand dollar road project is being funded by through a Florida Department of Transportation Small County Outreach Program grant.
The project will extend 6 miles from Highway 98 to the Crooked River Bridge and will include widening, and resurfacing the roadway and well as stabilizing the shoulders and extending the culverts along the road.
Street Signs and pavement markings will also be upgraded or replaced.
Dewberry has worked with Franklin County before, it was hired in the past to oversee the Bayshore Drive sidewalk project in Eastpoint
