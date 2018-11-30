Today is the last day of the 2018 Hurricane Season – and it couldn't end soon enough.
The season was considered a little above average with16 named storms, including eight hurricanes (two major — Category 3 or higher), six tropical storms, one tropical depression and one subtropical storm.
Of Course the storm that our area will never forget is Hurricane Michael.
It landed on Mexico Beach and Callaway on October the 10th as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit land in the US, flattening Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base and much of Panama City.
The storm killed at least 43 people across several states and caused about $14 billion in damages.
Our area will be recovering from Hurricane Michael for years.
The 2018 season will also be remembered for Hurricane Florence which broke rainfall records for both North and South Carolina.
That storm dropped almost 36 inches of rain in North Carolina and almost 24 inches of rain in South Carolina, causing massive flooding for weeks.
Property damage and economic losses in North and South Carolina approached $18 billion dollars.
http://live.oysterradio.com/