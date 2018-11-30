Friday, November 30, 2018

November Monthly Update from the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Manatee Awareness Month

FWC celebrates November as Manatee Awareness Month. Here are a few helpful tips to help protect one of our most beloved marine mammals: 
  • Wear polarized sunglasses to spot them moving, grazing and resting in the water. Keep a lookout for the circular “footprints” or ripples they leave on the surface of the water.
  • Follow posted manatee zones.
  • Observe manatees from a distance to limit disturbance. Disturbing manatees at their warm-water sites may cause them to leave these areas during the winter.
  • Report injured, entangled, orphaned or dead manatees to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-FWCC (3922), #FWC or *FWC on your cellphone or text Tip@MyFWC.com.
  • Contribute to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida’s Marine Mammal Fund External Website by visiting WildlifeFlorida.org and clicking on “Support Us,” “Funding Priorities” and “Marine Mammal Fund.”

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Social Media Corner

 New on YouTube:

FWRI Fish & Wildlife Health biologist explains three ways you can report observed fish kills to FWC's Fish Kill Hotline. 

 Flickr Favorite:
Harlequin darters were recently removed from the Imperiled Species List in Florida, thanks to the hard work of FWC staff. This photo was captured thanks to a snorkel survey.

 From Facebook:

FWC  freshwater mussel researchers recently observed a seldom seen stage of  a mussel's life cycle. Seen here is the larvae of the southern sandshell mussel. 

Instagram Favorite

Rare in the wild, a manatee and her twin calves were spotted this month at Bayboro Harbor in Tampa Bay. 

