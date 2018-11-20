FEMA has opened a mobile disaster recovery center in Eastpoint for this week only.
The Disaster Recovery Centers are one-stop locations where hurricane Michael survivors can apply for recovery assistance and get updates on claims that they have made.
The Mobile center is parked at the Tourist Development Council visitor center on Highway 98 just east of town so if you live in Eastpoint, Apalachicola or St. George Island, make sure to take advantage of it.
It will be there today and tomorrow from 9 AM till 7 PM.
Remember there are also recovery centers are at the library in Carrabelle and the library in Port St. Joe as well as the One Stop Community Center in Crawfordville.
http://live.oysterradio.com/