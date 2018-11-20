Franklin County unemployment ticked up slightly in October.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent last month, up from 2.8 percent in September.
134 people were looking for work in Franklin County in October, up from 130 the month before.
The workforce also decreased by 50 people.
Even with such a low unemployment rate, 19 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's in October.
Gulf County's unemployment was 2.7 percent in October – with 166 people looking for work.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 2.5 percent; Liberty County unemployment was 3.1 percent.
