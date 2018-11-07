Florida Consumer Newsletter - November 2018

Consumer Assistance is Just a Click Away
In the wake of a natural disaster like Hurricane Michael, it is important to know where to turn for help and information. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Division of Consumer Services' primary role is to protect, inform and empower Florida's consumers and businesses. The division serves as the state's clearinghouse for consumer complaints and information, educating consumers and conducting investigations of unfair and deceptive trade practices.
Some of the many tools available to consumers at FloridaConsumerHelp.com include:
- A–Z Resource Guide: Get directions to the most appropriate agency for assistance with a wide variety of topics.
- Business/Complaint Lookup: Search for information about whether a business is properly licensed/registered and review the company's complaint history before engaging in business with them.
- Check–A–Charity: Search charity licensing and funding information to see how your contribution is being spent.
- Education: Find information on common scams and frauds, read or request publications on a variety of consumer related topics, or request a speaker for your next event or meeting.
- File a Complaint: File consumer complaints online or download complaint forms.
- Florida Do Not Call: Subscribe residential and mobile telephone numbers free of charge to avoid unwanted solicitation calls.
Helpful Information for Storm Recovery
Auto Damage: The Florida Motor Vehicle Repair Act requires anyone who is paid to repair motor vehicles owned by other individuals to register with the department. The act applies to dealers of new and used cars, trucks and motorcycles; garages; service stations; self–employed persons; truck stops; and paint, body, brake, muffler, transmission, mobile repair and glass shops. The act establishes requirements for estimates and invoices.
Charities: Do your homework. All charities that solicit within the state of Florida (excluding religious, educational, political and governmental agencies) are required to register and file financial information with FDACS. Call 1–800–HELP–FLA (435–7352) or use our online Check–A–Charity tool to find out if a charity is properly registered and how your contributions will be spent.
Contractors: Check the license and complaint history of contractors before signing a contract or agreeing to have anyone do work for you. Call the Department of Business and Professional Regulation at (850) 487–1395 or go to MyFloridaLicense.com.
File a Complaint: Do you have a complaint about a business? FDACS can help, regardless of whether we regulate the specific industry. Call 1–800–HELP–FLA (435–7352) or click File a Complaint for assistance.
Food Safety: Discard perishable food that has been stored in temperatures above 41° F for four or more hours. Dispose of any food that has an unusual odor, color or texture or feels warm to the touch. Inspect canned foods for damage. Damaged canned food shows swelling, leaking, punctures, holes, fractures, deep rusting, crushing or denting. If flooding occurs, discard any food not in a waterproof container that has come in contact with flood water. Contact your county Department of Health if you suspect that your well may be contaminated.
Fuel: The potential for water contaminated fuel incidents increase after a considerable storm. If you witness flooding at a station during or immediately following a storm, report it to the department so we can inspect the storage tanks for water or sediment contamination. Always keep the receipt of purchase and immediately report any possible contaminated fuel incidents to the department.
Generators: Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal–burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outdoors, away from doors, windows, and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.
Landlord/Tenant: If you live in a rental property that was damaged by the storm, you need to know your rights and responsibilities and those of your landlord. Visit Landlord/Tenant Law for more information or refer to Florida's Landlord/Tenant Law, Chapter 83, Part II, Florida Statutes.
Price Gouging: Anyone who suspects price gouging should call the Office of the Attorney General at (866) 9NO–SCAM or file a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com.
Skimmers: Criminals often take advantage of the power outages to install skimming devices. Always check for security measures on the pump and be aware of your surroundings. Gas pumps may have internal security, such as fuel shut–offs, or external security systems, such as security tape. Look around for possible cameras, or any suspicious equipment that doesn't belong on the pump. Report any evident signs of tampering or unauthorized access to fuel dispensers to the department.
#GivingTuesday
November 27 is #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving observed on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving in the U.S. Now in its seventh year, #GivingTuesday is a movement created by the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact at the 92nd Street Y. It provides a platform for individuals, communities and organizations around the world to celebrate and encourage giving. To date, more than 30,000 worldwide organizations are participating in the movement. Visit GivingTuesday.org to learn more about the movement and participating organizations and to download the #GivingTuesday toolkit.
Before donating, research charitable organizations at FloridaConsumerHelp.com by using the Check–A–Charity tool.
Protect Yourself from Charity Scams
Charity scammers exploit the generosity of those who wish to give to legitimate causes and pocket the money for themselves.
Here are a few tips for choosing a worthy charity and giving wisely.
- Ask questions, such as: "Who is the fundraiser and who will benefit from the donation?"; "How much of the contribution goes to the charity mentioned in the request"; and "How much of the donation goes toward administrative and fundraising expenses?"
- Check if the charitable organization is registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) by visiting FloridaConsumerHelp.com.
- Never give cash. Contribute by check and make it out to the organization.
- If you decide to donate online, look for indicators that the website is secure, such as a web address that begins with "https:" (the "s" stands for secure).
- Be aware that many telephone appeals for funds are made by paid solicitors, not volunteers. The solicitors often work for a for–profit firm hired by the charitable organization. Telemarketing is expensive and may entail substantial fundraising costs.
- Some organizations have 900 phone numbers. When you call the number, the cost of the call is automatically billed to your phone. Before dialing, make sure you wish to donate the price of the call to that cause.
- Always obtain and save a printed copy of your donation or a receipt showing the amount of the contribution.
- Not all organizations soliciting in the name of benevolence are true charities eligible to receive tax–deductible contributions. If this is important to you, ask about the organization's federal and state eligibility for receiving tax–deductible donations. Typically, such donations fall under Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(3).
To file a complaint about a charity, use the FDACS online form or call 1–800–HELP–FLA (435–7352).
|Click to View Food Recalls
|Click to View Consumer Product Recalls
|The Division of Food Safety monitors food from the point of manufacturing and distribution through wholesale and retail sales to ensure the public of safe, wholesome and properly represented food products.
|The Consumer Product Safety Commission provides consumer product recall information as part of the agency's mission to protect consumers and families from hazardous products.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is the state's clearinghouse for consumer complaints, protection, and information. Consumers who believe fraud has taken place can contact the department's consumer protection and information hotline by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or, for Spanish speakers, 1-800-FL-AYUDA (352-9832) or visit us online at FloridaConsumerHelp.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/