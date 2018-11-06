Incumbents win in two close Franklin County races

Rick Watson will continue to serve as Franklin County's tax collector for the next two years.
Watson won a very close three-way race for tax collector on Tuesday; he took 67 more votes than Teresa Ann Martin and only 127 more votes than Connie Dykes Polous.
Watson has filled the position since last year when he was named by Governor Rick Scott to replace Jimmy Harris.
Long-time county commissioner Smokey Parrish won his bid for re-election in another close race.
He beat Howard Wesson by 68 votes, 498 to 430.
Republican Bert Boldt of Alligator Point won the district 4 county commission seat and will replace Cheryl Sanders who did not seek re-election this year.
He defeated Democrat Tamara Allen and Mark Nobles who was running with no party affiliation.
Franklin County voted overwhelmingly Republican in most statewide races, choosing Rick Scott over Bill Nelson for Senate, Neal Dunn over Bob Rackleff for congress and Ron Desantis over Andrew Gillum for Governor.
Franklin County also voted for Republicans Ashley Moody for state Attorney General, Jimmy Patronis for Chief financial officer and Matt Caldwell for Commissioner of Agriculture.
56 percent of Franklin County voters chose David Frank over Lisa Barclay Fountain for Circuit Judge.
Franklin County voters also voted yes on all all 12 constitutional amendments and revisions on the ballot.
