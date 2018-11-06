The Liberty County school district is getting 6 million dollars in additional construction funds to strengthen its new high school for use as a shelter during future hurricanes.
The Liberty County School District is currently building a new high school and, following Hurricane Michael, the Florida Department of Education is providing an additional 6 million dollars for the district to upgrade its construction plans.
This funding will enable the district to implement the reinforcements necessary for the new high school to withstand hurricane-force winds.
Following the devastating effects of Hurricane Michael, Governor Rick Scott has directed the Florida Department of Education to allocate additional funding for rural school districts in fiscally constrained counties to strengthen school facilities, which are often designated by counties as hurricane shelters.
This funding will bolster construction plans to ensure that any new construction of schools meets Florida’s high standards for safe use during future storms.
