St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge has canceled two popular hunts on the island this year because of damage from Hurricane Michael.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced this week that the Archery Hunt for white-tailed deer which would have been held November 15th through the17th and the Sambar Deer hunt which was scheduled for November 29th through December the 1st have been canceled.
The January Muzzleloader Hunt will still be held.
People who purchased a permit for the Archery or Sambar hunts, you will be able to use your permit for next year’s hunts.
Hurricane Michael impacted St. Vincent Island on October 10th, resulting in significant damage, both due to storm surge and winds.
Much of the island’s infrastructure was damaged, and many of the island’s roads have been washed out.
http://live.oysterradio.com/