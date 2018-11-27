Franklin County commissioners have approved some short-term upgrades to the county's shooting range on Highway 65.
The commission agreed to build up the berm at the site and possibly change its shape so it better protect areas around the range.
District 1 commissioner Ricky Jones said that might fix a few problems including reports of stray bullets near and around the landfill.
He added that a large part of the stray bullet problem is people are putting their targets on top of the existing berm which defeats the purpose of the berm which is there to stop the bullets.
Commissioner Jones recommended building the berm up and possibly shaping it like a U to be more effective.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish said he thinks it is a needed short term solution that should protect people at the jail and landfill and other areas behind the range.
He said in the long term the county just needs to build a better firing range further away from people - but that can't be done quickly.
The Shooting range is more busy than usual right now as deer hunting season is beginning and more people are sighting their rifles.
