Wakulla County Hurricane Michael Debris Removal Deadline -UPDATE

On November 26th the Debris Removal Contractor will make the final pass through Wakulla County to pick up debris caused from Hurricane Michael. Please have any storm debris separated into piles (vegetative/C&D/appliances) and placed next to the road. Any debris put out after this final pass will not be picked up by the County and will be the property owner’s responsibility.
Please remember that remodeling construction is not eligible for pick up. In addition, vegetative debris that has green foliage will not be considered hurricane debris and will not be picked up.
This is for County maintained roads ONLY.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Nannette Watts, Public Works Administration Director at (850) 745-7715.
