Help Hurricane Michael Survivors this Giving Tuesday

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, today marks a globally-recognized giving campaign known as Giving Tuesday. Throughout the day, individuals, families and businesses will kick off the holiday season by donating to deserving charities and nonprofit organizations. With that in mind, I ask that you’ll consider donating to the
.
The Florida Disaster Fund is the state’s official fund established to aid Florida’s communities throughout disaster response and recovery. Governor Scott and Volunteer Florida have been directing donors – such as the Walt Disney Company
– to the Fund since Hurricane Michael made landfall last month.
As you know, Hurricane Michael was the strongest storm to hit the Continental U.S. since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, with rampant flooding and winds clocking in at 155 miles per hour. Several lives were lost, and many areas in the Florida Panhandle experienced unimaginable devastation.
Volunteer Florida will distribute proceeds from the Florida Disaster Fund to our partners, all voluntary organizations engaged in Hurricane Michael response and recovery efforts, like the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
So far, our partners and affiliated volunteers have committed more than 450,000 hours to help with sheltering operations, debris cleanup and tree removal, tarping and roof repairs, mucking out and gutting of homes and distribution of water, food and other supplies.
In the coming months, they’ll begin to repair and rebuild homes, schools and businesses. Some will even participate in individual case management, allowing them to help with critical tasks like connecting victims to local resources and assisting with their applications for federal assistance.
To donate to the Florida Disaster Fund:
I’m more than happy to coordinate larger donations and can be reached at (850) 414-7400.
Thank you for your support of our friends, neighbors and all Floridians affected by Hurricane Michael this Giving Tuesday.
David R. Mica, Jr.