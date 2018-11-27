Time is running out to have storm debris removed from county right of ways

If you still have debris from Hurricane Michael on your property it needs to be moved to the county right of way for pickup as soon as possible.
The final date for pickup has not been set, but county commissioners will set a final date when they meet on December the 4th.
Remember that storm debris needs to separated into piles so that yard waste is separate from construction and demolition debris and there should be a third pile for appliances and other metal.
The county say that vegetative debris that has green foliage will not be considered hurricane debris and will not be picked up.
Remodeling construction debris and complete Home Demolition debris is also not eligible for pick up.
If you have any questions, you should contact the Franklin County Emergency Management Office at 653-8977.
