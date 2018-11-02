Gulf County Hurricane Michael Media Release (11/01/2018)

MEDIA RELEASE
November 2, 2018 – Daily Update
Gulf County, FL — A citizen fuel depot is available at the Health Department building at 2475 Garrison Ave., Port St. Joe. Both unleaded and diesel are available. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Debris Pick up
Debris pick up along county and city roads will continue until hurricane debris piles are eliminated. Please be aware of larger trucks on roadways that may cause more traffic congestion.
Curfew, boil water, burn ban
No Curfew as of 1 November. Burn ban remains in effect for all of Gulf County.
Boil water notice STILL in effect for Cape San Blas, Cape, Indian Pass and 386/Overstreet but has been lifted for all other Gulf County residents.
Tetanus and flu shots
The Florida Department of Health is offering free tetanus and flu shots in
Wewahitchka (807 Highway 22) on the first and third Monday of the month 8a.m.-4p.m.
and Port St. Joe (2475 Garrison Ave.). Open Monday - Friday 8a.m. -5p.m.
Meals
First Baptist Church (102 3rd St., Port St. Joe) will be serving lunch and dinner daily until Saturday, 3 November. Last meal served: Dinner
Meals at Assembly of God (482 Pompano St, Port Saint Joe) in Highland View served until Saturday, 3 November. Last meal served: Lunch
Red Cross & Salvation Army Providing Meals, Supplies
The American Red Cross is providing shelter and meals to clients at the Honeyville Community Center (240 Honeyville Park Dr.) and St. James Episcopal Church (800 22nd St., Port St. Joe). Mobile feeding and cleaning kits are available to Gulf County neighborhoods.
The Salvation Army is providing mobile feeding throughout Gulf County and at a fixed site at the Dollar General Market (8250 W. Highway 98, Port St. Joe) 11a.m. - through-out the day.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362)
Two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are open from 8a.m - 6p.m. in Gulf County and located at:
- Gulf County Public Library at 110 Library Drive, Port St. Joe.
- Wewahitchka Information Center, 211 N SR 71, Wewahitchka.
State of Florida, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and other representatives are in place to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with recovery resources.
To apply for assistance, you will need the following:
- Social Security number
- Daytime telephone number
- Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property
- Insurance information, if available. Insurance is not required to receive assistance.
Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) is available to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael. Families are encouraged to pre-register and take advantage of the phone application option by calling 855-278-7136. For Gulf County, pre-registration dates are Oct. 26-Nov. 4.
Apply in person Oct. 31-Nov. 4 at Gulf Coast State College (3800 Garrison Ave. Port St. Joe.).
Visit the D-SNAP website for more information on pre-registration, site locations, and hours of operation.
Donation distribution centers (No longe accepting donations)
Residents needing tarps and supplies may go to the following distribution centers:
- Wewahitchka Gym (852 S. Hwy. 71, Wewahitchka), Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. - noon
- Centennial Building (2201 Centennial Dr., Port St. Joe), Mon. - Fri. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Washington Rec Center (401 Peters Rd., Port St. Joe), Mon.-Fri. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
All future donations will be directed to the state distribution center. For information on getting supplies to the state center, please call 850-227-2349. For cash contributions, please visitwww.VolunteerFlorida.org.
Stack House Clothing Bank (610 8th St, Port St Joe)
Open 9a.m-5p.m 7 days a week. Volunteers and NEW sock, underwear and tennis shoe are needed.
Voting Locations
Super Center Voting Stations will be open daily through November 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST:
- Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office (401 Long Ave, Port St Joe)
- Wewahitchka Public Library (314 N. 2nd Street, Wewahitchka)
For more information, contact the Supervisor of Elections at 850-229-6117 or https://www.votegulf.com/
Crisis clean up (Today November 2, is last day to sign up)
Call 800-451-1954 for help with home cleanup through Friday, November 2. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed because of the overwhelming need. This hotline CANNOT assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration.
Operation Blue Roof
Army Corps of Engineers roof tarping aid, visit www.usace.army.mil/blueroof or call 888-766-3258. Rights of Entry application last day November 11.
Electric updates
Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative Customers restored power: 97%
Duke Energy customers restored power: 100%
Duke Energy customers can call 850-229-8944 to resolve electrical issues.
The GCEC Wewahitchka office lobby is open for regular business hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The online bill pay system at www.gcec.com is operational and no late fees are currently being assessed. Wewahitchka office: (850) 639-2216
