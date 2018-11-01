The Franklin County school district has been awarded nearly 12 thousand dollars to provide supplies for local students and teachers.
The money is being provided through the School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program.
The funds from the matching grant will allow the district to provide items such as hammers, screwdrivers, stop watches, digital cameras and video cameras, color printers and cartridges, and numerous other supplies for use in our kindergarten through twelfth grade classrooms.
The district will begin ordering needed supplies immediately.
The district believes the materials coupled with curriculum changes made this school year will lead to a rise in the number of students scoring as proficient on the Florida Standards Assessment.
The school district said our community has been greatly impacted by a controlled burn that was out of hand this summer, and most recently, Hurricane Michael and this grant will provide the Franklin County School District a means to soften the blow to our children and their families by allowing the district to provide for all of their school related needs.
