Thursday, November 1, 2018

Hurricane survivors in Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties can now apply in person for the federal Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.


Hurricane survivors in Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties can now apply in person for the federal Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. 
The Program offers short-term food assistance benefits to families suffering in the wake of a disaster.
DCF anticipates serving approximately 130,000 families through the federal DSNAP program as a result of Hurricane Michael.
To qualify for D-SNAP, applicants must be financially eligible and not be receiving food assistance through the regular SNAP program.
Additionally, eligible individuals and families must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as damage to their homes or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income, or have incurred other disaster-related expenses.
You can register for the program in Franklin County at the Eastpoint Fire House from 9 am till 4 pm, in Gulf County at the Gulf Coast state College campus in Port St. Joe from 9 till 4 and in Wakulla County at the Medart Recreation Park 7am till 6pm.
You can get more information about the program at the Department of Children and Families Website at http://www.dcf.state.fl.us/programs/access/dsnap/






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at