Hurricane survivors in Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties can now apply in person for the federal Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.The Program offers short-term food assistance benefits to families suffering in the wake of a disaster.
DCF anticipates serving approximately 130,000 families through the federal DSNAP program as a result of Hurricane Michael.
To qualify for D-SNAP, applicants must be financially eligible and not be receiving food assistance through the regular SNAP program.
Additionally, eligible individuals and families must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as damage to their homes or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income, or have incurred other disaster-related expenses.
You can register for the program in Franklin County at the Eastpoint Fire House from 9 am till 4 pm, in Gulf County at the Gulf Coast state College campus in Port St. Joe from 9 till 4 and in Wakulla County at the Medart Recreation Park 7am till 6pm.
You can get more information about the program at the Department of Children and Families Website at http://www.dcf.state.fl.us/programs/access/dsnap/
http://live.oysterradio.com/