Thursday, November 1, 2018

Hunting seasons: what you need to know - FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

Hunting Hot Sheet masthead
November

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the 
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

WMAs and quota hunts impacted by Hurricane Michael

Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Michael as the impacts of this storm continue to unfold. Our number one priority is the health and safety of residents and visitors. The FWC and its land management partners continue to assess and restore wildlife management areas (WMAs) in northwest Florida that are closed due to Hurricane Michael.

Check the closed status of our WMAs and other facilities before heading afield.  As WMAs and facilities reopen, they will be removed from the list. This webpage will be updated as new information is available, so check back regularly.  Be aware that in some cases, WMAs may be open but might have road closures within the area.

Some WMA closures will impact hunts (quota and non-quota).  We recognize the importance of these public land opportunities and are working on options for impacted hunts, such as restoring preference points where applicable.  The FWC will follow-up with additional details about impacted quota hunts.

Zone C general gun season - make it memorable by taking someone hunting

Getting started deer hunting
On Saturday, Nov. 3, Florida’s Zone C general gun deer season on private land begins. Zone C is Florida’s largest hunting zone, encompassing the central and northern part of the state. The general gun deer season runs Nov. 3 – Jan. 20, giving hunters the chance to go afield and even introduce someone else to deer hunting. The FWC has developed online resources to make it easier for mentors and new hunters to get started deer hunting, including a list of wildlife management areas that allow public land hunting without a quota permit.

To take part in the Zone C general gun season for deer, hunters need a Florida hunting license and a deer permit. In addition, those planning to hunt one of Florida’s many wildlife management areas will need a management area permit. Get more information about Florida hunting licenses and permitshunting season dates and information about deer management units.

Don’t forget that beginning this year, WMA regulations brochures are available online only. Before heading afield, print, take a screen shot, or download WMA regulations brochures and maps to a mobile device.

Act now to provide input on proposed hunting-related draft rule changes

Deer
If you haven’t provided your thoughts about hunting-related draft rule change proposals, please take a few minutes to do so now. FWC staff is at the beginning stages of the rule development process for 2019-2020 hunting seasons. We’re seeking input on the package of hunting-related draft rule change proposals, including many dealing with deer management and FWC-managed lands.

FWC Commissioners will consider hunting-related draft rule change proposals at their December 12-13, 2018, meeting in St. Augustine and provide guidance to staff on how to proceed. Commissioners will consider the proposed rule changes for final adoption at their February 2019 meeting.  If adopted, most rules will take effect on July 1, 2019, and be in place for the 2019 hunting seasons.

Registration open for learn-to-hunt event for adults

Adults hunters
Do you know an adult who is interested in learning to hunt? The New Hunters Weekend held Jan. 18-20, 2019, in northwest Florida provides an educational, mentored introduction to hunting. This event, hosted by the Future of Hunting in Florida, uses expert instructors to teach adult participants about hunter safety, scouting, deer behavior, conservation and how to field dress and prepare venison. Participants will have the opportunity to experience hunting with a mentor.
The New Hunters Weekend also features a great opportunity to connect with nature in a rustic camp setting that provides comforts afforded by a generator. There is no cost for the hunt, though, each participant is asked to donate $40 to help pay for meals. New hunters also must have a valid hunting or hunting mentor license. To reserve a spot, contact John Fuller at johndfullerpa@comcast.net or call 850-509-4099.  
Find more information about how to get started hunting.

What you need to know about hunting deer, elk, moose and caribou out of state

It’s critical you know if chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in the state you’re hunting. CWD is a contagious neurological disease that causes deer to die. CWD has NOT been detected in Florida. Help prevent CWD from entering our state by knowing and adhering to the following regulations:

If you’re hunting deer, elk, moose, caribou or any other cervid in any state or Canadian province where CWD has been detected, you can only bring back:
  • Deboned meat
  • Finished taxidermy mounts
  • Cleaned skulls, antlers and hides (all meat must be removed)
In Florida, if you encounter sick deer or those found dead of unknown causes, report them to our toll-free CWD Hotline at 866-CWD-WATCH (293-9282). Learn more about CWD:MyFWC.com/CWD.

View quota permits on Fish|Hunt FL app

Now you can view and store quota and limited entry permits on the FWC’s Fish|Hunt FL app! Click on “My Licenses and Permits” on the home screen, then select “Limited Entry” to access your limited entry and quota hunts. You also can view your general hunting and fishing licenses and permits by clicking “Licenses.”

While some hunts still require you to have a permit or tags in hand, this is another way to keep up with your licenses and permits. For quota permits that allow you to bring a guest, please print the guest permit from your account at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Download the Fish|Hunt App on Apple or Android smart phones or tablets from the App Store and Google Play
FIsh Hunt Florida app

Short Cuts

Hunting seasons dates for private lands


Zone A general gun and fall turkey seasons re-open Nov. 17 and run through Jan. 6
Zone B archery and crossbow seasons are open and run through Nov. 11 and 16, respectively
Zone B muzzleloading gun season runs Nov. 17-30
Zone C muzzleloading gun season is open and runs through Nov. 2
Zone C general gun and fall turkey seasons open Nov. 3 and run through Jan. 20 and Dec. 30, respectively
Zone D archery and crossbow seasons are open and run through Nov. 21
Zone D crossbow season re-opens and runs Nov. 26-30
Zone D general gun and fall turkey seasons run Nov. 22-25
Zone B and D deer-dog training seasons are open and run through Nov. 15  
Gray squirrel season statewide is open and runs through March 3
Quail season statewide opens Nov. 10 and runs through March 3

 

Waterfowl and other migratory bird hunting season dates

  • Snipe season opens Nov. 1 and runs through Feb. 15
  • 2nd phase of dove (mourning and white-winged) season opens Nov. 10 and runs through Dec. 2
  • 1st phase of regular duck and Canada goose seasons run Nov. 17-25
  • 1st phase of coot, light geese (Snow, blue and Ross’) and merganser seasons run Nov. 17-25
  • Rail (King, clapper, Sora and Virginia) and common moorhen seasons are open and run through Nov. 9
  • Check out the Guide to Waterfowl Hunting in Florida

Public land hunting opportunity deadlines

Youth Hunter Education Challenge events

Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) is a program for hunter safety course graduates aged 18 and younger to learn more about leadership, ethics and safety while expanding their knowledge about conservation, target shooting and hunting.

What: Lakeland YHEC Team Invitational Tournament
When: Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Register: Jason.tackett@myfwc.com or 863-648-3816
Note: Youth aged 8 to 18 are invited to participate in the Lakeland Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) Team Invitational Tournament. The match will focus on 3 YHEC disciplines: shotgun, archery, and skills trail. Teams and individuals are encouraged to bring the following safety gear and equipment, but loaners will be available: safety glasses, hearing protection, bow, 6 arrows, arrow release, binoculars, shotgun, compass, and clipboard. Lunch will be provided to all participants.

What: Youth Hunter Education Challenge event
When: Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Register: Jason.Tackett@MyFWC.com or 863-648-3816
Note: Youth 18 and under are invited to learn about safe, responsible use of muzzleloaders

What: Youth Hunter Education Challenge event
When: Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
RegisterLynne.Hawk@MyFWC.com or 561-625-5122
Note: Youth 18 and under are invited to learn about archery      

What: Youth Hunter Education Challenge event
When: Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon
Register: Corinne.Davis@MyFWC.com or 352-625-2804
Note: Youth 18 and under are invited to learn about safe, responsible archery and use of shotguns

What: Youth Hunter Education Challenge event
When: Dec. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Register: Jason.Tackett@MyFWC.com or 863-648-3816
Note: Youth 18 and under are invited to learn about safe, responsible use of muzzleloaders and .22 rifles

FWC-Managed Range Updates

What: Circle of Hope for Cancer Research Sporting Clays Tournament
When: Nov. 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: Rosa Holloway 407-873-2070 or Rhonda Owen 407-729-4144
Note: Sporting clays course will reopen to the public at 2 p.m.

Sign up a hunter safety course

Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day. Learn more about Florida’s hunter safety course options.

WMA regulations brochures

Wildlife management area regulations brochures are available online only
Before heading afield, print, take a screen shot, or download WMA regulations brochures and maps to a mobile device so you can access them without an internet connection.

Bookmark these links to find information fast!



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at