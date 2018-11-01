Hunting seasons: what you need to know - FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

November
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
WMAs and quota hunts impacted by Hurricane Michael
Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Michael as the impacts of this storm continue to unfold. Our number one priority is the health and safety of residents and visitors. The FWC and its land management partners continue to assess and restore wildlife management areas (WMAs) in northwest Florida that are closed due to Hurricane Michael.
Check the closed status of our WMAs and other facilities before heading afield. As WMAs and facilities reopen, they will be removed from the list. This webpage will be updated as new information is available, so check back regularly. Be aware that in some cases, WMAs may be open but might have road closures within the area.
Some WMA closures will impact hunts (quota and non-quota). We recognize the importance of these public land opportunities and are working on options for impacted hunts, such as restoring preference points where applicable. The FWC will follow-up with additional details about impacted quota hunts.
Zone C general gun season - make it memorable by taking someone hunting
Act now to provide input on proposed hunting-related draft rule changes
Registration open for learn-to-hunt event for adults
What you need to know about hunting deer, elk, moose and caribou out of state
It’s critical you know if chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in the state you’re hunting. CWD is a contagious neurological disease that causes deer to die. CWD has NOT been detected in Florida. Help prevent CWD from entering our state by knowing and adhering to the following regulations:
If you’re hunting deer, elk, moose, caribou or any other cervid in any state or Canadian province where CWD has been detected, you can only bring back:
In Florida, if you encounter sick deer or those found dead of unknown causes, report them to our toll-free CWD Hotline at 866-CWD-WATCH (293-9282). Learn more about CWD:MyFWC.com/CWD.
View quota permits on Fish|Hunt FL app
Now you can view and store quota and limited entry permits on the FWC’s Fish|Hunt FL app! Click on “My Licenses and Permits” on the home screen, then select “Limited Entry” to access your limited entry and quota hunts. You also can view your general hunting and fishing licenses and permits by clicking “Licenses.”
While some hunts still require you to have a permit or tags in hand, this is another way to keep up with your licenses and permits. For quota permits that allow you to bring a guest, please print the guest permit from your account at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Download the Fish|Hunt App on Apple or Android smart phones or tablets from the App Store and Google Play.
Short Cuts
Hunting seasons dates for private lands
Zone A general gun and fall turkey seasons re-open Nov. 17 and run through Jan. 6
Zone B archery and crossbow seasons are open and run through Nov. 11 and 16, respectively
Zone B muzzleloading gun season runs Nov. 17-30
Zone C muzzleloading gun season is open and runs through Nov. 2
Zone C general gun and fall turkey seasons open Nov. 3 and run through Jan. 20 and Dec. 30, respectively
Zone D archery and crossbow seasons are open and run through Nov. 21
Zone D crossbow season re-opens and runs Nov. 26-30
Zone D general gun and fall turkey seasons run Nov. 22-25
Zone B and D deer-dog training seasons are open and run through Nov. 15
Gray squirrel season statewide is open and runs through March 3
Quail season statewide opens Nov. 10 and runs through March 3
Waterfowl and other migratory bird hunting season dates
Public land hunting opportunity deadlines
Youth Hunter Education Challenge events
Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) is a program for hunter safety course graduates aged 18 and younger to learn more about leadership, ethics and safety while expanding their knowledge about conservation, target shooting and hunting.
What: Lakeland YHEC Team Invitational Tournament
When: Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Register: Jason.tackett@myfwc.com or 863-648-3816
Note: Youth aged 8 to 18 are invited to participate in the Lakeland Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) Team Invitational Tournament. The match will focus on 3 YHEC disciplines: shotgun, archery, and skills trail. Teams and individuals are encouraged to bring the following safety gear and equipment, but loaners will be available: safety glasses, hearing protection, bow, 6 arrows, arrow release, binoculars, shotgun, compass, and clipboard. Lunch will be provided to all participants.
What: Youth Hunter Education Challenge event
When: Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Register: Jason.Tackett@MyFWC.com or 863-648-3816
Note: Youth 18 and under are invited to learn about safe, responsible use of muzzleloaders
What: Youth Hunter Education Challenge event
When: Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Register: Lynne.Hawk@MyFWC.com or 561-625-5122
Note: Youth 18 and under are invited to learn about archery
What: Youth Hunter Education Challenge event
When: Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp
Register: Corinne.Davis@MyFWC.com or 352-625-2804
Note: Youth 18 and under are invited to learn about safe, responsible archery and use of shotguns
What: Youth Hunter Education Challenge event
When: Dec. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Register: Jason.Tackett@MyFWC.com or 863-648-3816
Note: Youth 18 and under are invited to learn about safe, responsible use of muzzleloaders and .22 rifles
FWC-Managed Range Updates
What: Circle of Hope for Cancer Research Sporting Clays Tournament
When: Nov. 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: Rosa Holloway 407-873-2070 or Rhonda Owen 407-729-4144
Note: Sporting clays course will reopen to the public at 2 p.m.
Sign up a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day. Learn more about Florida’s hunter safety course options.
WMA regulations brochures
Wildlife management area regulations brochures are available online only
Before heading afield, print, take a screen shot, or download WMA regulations brochures and maps to a mobile device so you can access them without an internet connection.
Bookmark these links to find information fast!
Get your hunting license and permits
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
