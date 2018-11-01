St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge Archery and Sambar Hunts Cancelled

Hurricane Michael impacted St. Vincent Island on October 10 th , resulting in significant damage, both due to storm surge and winds. Much of the island’s infrastructure was
damaged, and many of the island’s roads have been washed out. After careful examination of the island, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined today that the Archery Hunt for white-tailed deer to be held on Nov 15-17, 2018 and the Sambar Deer hunt to be held on Nov. 29-Dec.1, 2018 will be cancelled. The January 17-19, 2019 Muzzleloader Hunt will still be held.
For anyone who has purchased a permit for the Archery or Sambar hunts, you will be able to use your permit for next year’s hunts. Unfortunately, there is no other way to
reimburse you for your purchased permit.
Thank you for your understanding.
For more information, please call 850/925-6121
http://live.oysterradio.com/