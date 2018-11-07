If you are noticing more mosquitoes than usual on your property because of hurricane Michael, the county extension office can help.
Because of the storm there is more standing water and many people who's pools were damaged in the storm may not be able to filter their water yet.
The extension program in Franklin County has free mosquito dunks that can help you deal with the problem.
Mosquito dunks are put in water where they release larvicide and provides a biological mosquito control.
The Dunks are safe both for the environment and animals as well as humans, but are deadly to mosquitoes.
Mosquito Dunks offer long-term protection and kills larvae for 30 days and they are very effective in destroying mosquito larvae before they hatch into adult mosquitoes.
With just a single dunk you can clear up to 100 square feet of surface water from mosquito larvae.
The dunks are available free of charge at the Extension office at the Franklin county courthouse in Apalachicola.
They recommend you call them at 653-9337 before coming by as they are not always available at the office.
