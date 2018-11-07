Midweek Red Tide Status Update (November 7, 2018)

Current Conditions
Bloom concentrations of the Florida red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persist on Florida’s Southwest, Northwest, and East coasts. Patchy bloom conditions continue to be observed in each region. Additional details are provided below.
- Over the past week in Southwest Florida, K. brevis was observed in samples spanning Pinellas to Collier counties. Observations of >1,000,000 K. brevis cells per liter (“high” concentrations) occurred in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties. “Medium”K. brevis concentrations were detected in these same general areas, and in and offshore of Northern Lee County. Relative to last week, K. brevis concentrations generally decreased in Sarasota County and increased in Charlotte County.
- In Northwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed in and/or offshore of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Gulf counties. “Medium” concentrations were observed in Santa Rosa County and in and offshore of Gulf County.
- Along the Florida East Coast over the past week, K. brevis was observed from Brevard to Broward counties, excluding Indian River County. “Medium” concentrations occurred only in Brevard and Martin counties. Relative to last week, K. brevis concentrations decreased in parts of Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.
