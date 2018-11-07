The Friends of the Franklin County Public Library are holding a Hurricane Michael essay contest for all ages.
The contest begins on November 7th and entries must be submitted by December the 7th.
Your essay can be about any aspect of Hurricane Michael from stories about what happened during the storm to how the hurricane affected your life or the lives of people you know.
There are three age groups, including kids 5 to 11, teens aged 12 to 17 and adults aged 18 and up.
The essays will be judged by authors Marisella Veiga and Richard Rettig.
Winners will be announced on December the 14th and prizes will be awarded.
You can get more information about the contest at the Franklin county public libraries.
